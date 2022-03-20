Contrasting Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) and ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) and ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITT has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colfax and ITT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.68 $71.66 million $0.46 87.15 ITT $2.77 billion 2.51 $316.30 million $3.65 22.29

ITT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax. ITT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colfax and ITT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% ITT 11.44% 16.29% 9.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Colfax and ITT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A ITT 0 3 5 0 2.63

ITT has a consensus target price of $111.14, indicating a potential upside of 36.59%. Given ITT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Colfax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ITT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ITT beats Colfax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components, and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars and trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. The Industrial Process segment includes engineered fluid process equipment in areas such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets as well as providing plant optimization and efficiency solutions and aftermarket services and parts. The Connect and Control Technologies segment offers harsh-environment connector solutions and critical energy absorption and flow control components for the aerospace and defense, general industrial, medical, and oil and gas markets. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of corporate office expenses including compensation,

