Contrasting Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wereldhave 1 1 1 0 2.00

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Wereldhave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.31 -$18.41 million ($0.46) -30.11 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wereldhave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -9.03% -2.31% -1.30% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Wereldhave on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Wereldhave Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

