Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

