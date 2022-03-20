ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $2,048,686.08 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WISH stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.25.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 671.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.