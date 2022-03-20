Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.10.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
