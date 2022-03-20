Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

