Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.93 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

