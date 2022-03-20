Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,958 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1,687.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $242.53. 3,625,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.