Concord Wealth Partners Has $42.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 918.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 277,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 250,193 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,208,000 after buying an additional 932,356 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.