Concord Wealth Partners Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in eBay were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $457,861,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in eBay by 8.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,537,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

