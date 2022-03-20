Concord Wealth Partners Has $153,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 389.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 915,248 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $53.94. 172,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

