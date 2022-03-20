Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,338 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 291.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $610.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.10. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

