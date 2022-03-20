Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

