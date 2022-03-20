Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 3,254 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $196.41. The stock had a trading volume of 105,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.23. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $170.16 and a one year high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

