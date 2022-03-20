Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.91 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

