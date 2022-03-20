Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.12 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

