Comparing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. Marathon Oil pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Marathon Oil and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.09 $946.00 million $1.21 19.07 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million $0.10 11.90

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 1 3 10 1 2.73 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $24.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 17.30% 11.60% 7.07% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

