Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Communications Systems stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Communications Systems has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

