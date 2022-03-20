Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.90.

CMC opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509,113 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

