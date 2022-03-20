Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Resources Connection worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 59.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 419.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Resources Connection by 50.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RGP opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

