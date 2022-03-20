Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Vera Bradley worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 538,246 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $2,479,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 226,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 83.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 203,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA opened at $8.27 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $278.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.