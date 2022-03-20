Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

RWR stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

