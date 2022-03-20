Comerica Bank Has $525,000 Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,384 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Orange were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 427,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 217,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orange by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 122,540 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Orange by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.64 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.