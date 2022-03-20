Comerica Bank Buys 585 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of The Pennant Group worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a PE ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

