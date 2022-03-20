Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,548,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

