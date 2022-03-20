Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Scharf Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 181,453 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 4.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $150,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,548,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,788,204. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

