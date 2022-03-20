Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 3,360,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,329. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

