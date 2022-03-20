Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,741. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

