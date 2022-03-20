Columbus Macro LLC Buys New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $148.32. 7,692,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.