Columbus Macro LLC Acquires Shares of 107,950 Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 107,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Separately, Barings LLC raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

EMBD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

