Columbus Macro LLC Acquires Shares of 107,950 Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 107,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.
Separately, Barings LLC raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.
EMBD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $27.70.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.