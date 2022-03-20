Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.