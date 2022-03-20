Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.20

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 14644193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

