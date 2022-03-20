Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $174.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,324,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,263. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.26. The stock has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

