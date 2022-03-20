Coerente Capital Management Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coerente Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after buying an additional 1,103,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.