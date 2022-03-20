Codex DNA (DNAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $10.36 on Friday. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

