CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE:CNA opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CNA Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.