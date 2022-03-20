CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $1,521.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 143.2% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008812 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,775,036 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

