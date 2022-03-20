Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $4.56 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 595,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,146. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

