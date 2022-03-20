Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 7,356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 814,040 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.