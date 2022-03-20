Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,368 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,174,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,471,568. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

