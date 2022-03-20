Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. 3,580,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

