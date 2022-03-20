Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,579 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

