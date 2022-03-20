Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,766,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

