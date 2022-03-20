Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 492,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 6,750,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.48.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.