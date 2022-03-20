Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.60. 8,252,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

