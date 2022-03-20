Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. 12,851,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,257,812. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

