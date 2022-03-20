Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. 750,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.