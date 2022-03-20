Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,192 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,243 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

