Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Ajax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 193.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Great Ajax by 1,023.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. 139,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,359. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.