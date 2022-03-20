Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases 2,935 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $29.15. 316,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,726. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

