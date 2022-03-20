Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLOK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,959. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.