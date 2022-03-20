Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLOK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,959. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

